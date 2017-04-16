Kansas patrol: 3 killed in fiery 4-vehicle wreck

Authorities say three people were killed in a fiery four-vehicle crash that involved a camper-trailer becoming unhooked on a southwestern Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KAKE-TV that a pickup truck driver was exiting a bridge on U.S. 54 about 6:50 p.m. Friday near Fowler when his trailer somehow came loose and went across the highway.

