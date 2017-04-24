Kansas officials certify special Congressional election
Kansas 4th District congressional candidate Ron Estes, front center, will take his seat in Congress on Tuesday after Kansas officials certified his victory in the state's special election. Republican Ron Estes will take his seat in Congress Tuesday after Kansas officials certified his victory in the state's special election.
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Sun
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Sat
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
