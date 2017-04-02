Kansas legislative leaders cancel meeting to hire K-12 attorney
In this file photo, former Sen. Jeff King, R-Independence, is pictured. Top Republican and Democratic leaders of the Legislature reversed course Monday by calling off a meeting to consider hiring King to serve as special legal counsel to state lawmakers drafting a new K-12 school funding formula to comply with court edicts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC