Kansas House votes to block contracting with Israel boycotters
A measure that would block the state from contracting with those who boycott Israel has won approval in the Kansas House. HB 2409 would prohibit state agencies and departments from entering into contracts with a company or person who is boycotting Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC