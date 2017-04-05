Kansas House ready to vote on reversing 4 percent Medicaid provider cut

The Kansas House granted first-round approval Wednesday to legislation that nearly doubles a fee assessed Kansas' health maintenance organizations as part of a strategy to draw more federal Medicaid funding and repair damage of last year's 4 percent provider cut. Legislation scheduled for final vote Thursday would replace money lost in a cut of $38 million, or 4 percent, in reimbursement to providers who treat patients covered by KanCare, the state's privatized Medicaid initiative.

