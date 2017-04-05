Kansas House passes bill in opposition to boycotts of Israel

The Kansas House passed with greater than a 100-vote margin Wednesday a bill prohibiting the State of Kansas from entering into contracts with companies and individuals unless written certification can be provided each wasn't participating in a boycott of Israel. Under the bill sent to the House on a 116-9 vote, the state would be blocked from contractual arrangements for services, supplies, information technology or construction with people or businesses engaged in a boycott of Israel or Israeli-controlled territory.

