Kansas House legislation attempts to capture revenue from Internet sales

Kansas consumers could soon be hit with tax charges on internet purchases under a House bill receiving first-round approval Monday that outlines obligations for out-of-state retailers who don't collect state sales tax with online transactions. The reform legislation, House Bill 2235, doesn't explicitly force online retailers to include state sales taxes on purchases, but requires companies to report untaxed sales to the Kansas Department of Revenue and to notify Kansas customers that sales tax is still owed to the state.

