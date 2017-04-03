Kansas House fails to override Brownback veto of Medicaid
The Kansas House sustained Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of Medicaid expansion Monday morning when they fell three votes short of the two-thirds threshold for overriding him. The Kansas House sustained Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of Medicaid expansion Monday morning when they fell three votes short of the two-thirds threshold for overriding him.
