Kansas House adopts securities reform bill with outside employment limit
The House advanced to final action Wednesday a bill placing Kansas securities regulation under the insurance commissioner and shifting securities fraud prosecution to the attorney general, while also banning securities division lawyers from working outside state government. Members of the House rejected a proposal to shift all duties and employees of the Kansas Securities Commission within the jurisdiction of Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
