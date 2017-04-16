Kansas group back amending of state's...

Kansas group back amending of state's 'tax lid' law

An organization representing Kansas' local governments plans to push for legislation that would allow greater flexibility in boosting property taxes without first seeking voter blessings for them. The League of Kansas Municipalities said it supports amending a 2015 "property tax lid" law that generally requires cities and counties to seek voter approval before they can adopt a budget that increases the spending of property tax revenues beyond a five-year average rate of inflation, the Lawrence Journal-World reported .

