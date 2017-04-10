Kansas grandmother found decapitated ...

Kansas grandmother found decapitated in home of son's ex

Read more: New York Daily News

The body of Micki Davis was discovered in the home of Rachael Hilyard after Davis' 9-year-old grandson called cops to report that she was being attacked. ABC Kansas reports that Davis and the little boy went to Hilyard's Wichita home Sunday afternoon to get some things belonging to her son Jacob Gillespie III.

