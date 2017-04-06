Kansas governor backs 'flat' income t...

Kansas governor backs 'flat' income tax plan budget fix

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Brownback met with Republican legislative leaders for around two hours Tuesday night and talked about taxes as the state tries to prepare for projected budget shortfalls of more than $1 billion through June 2019. Not many taxes have a built-in annual increase, but this one does, and it will harvest about $40 million more this year as a result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Tue Gabriel M Robles 27
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) Mar 30 yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion Mar 30 yuoyou 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Opinion Line Mar 28 davy 2
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Mar 21 frank 20,095
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC