Kansas farm loan delinquencies low; loan demand heavy
Kansas corn grower Tom Giessel talks wistfully about how he was out of debt just four years ago - before back-to-back years of low grain prices set his finances back a decade and forced him to borrow again to run his western Kansas farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Sun
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Sat
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC