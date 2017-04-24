Kansas Ducks Unlimited chapter makes President's Roll of Honor
DU's President's Roll of Honor is one of the most highly coveted recognition awards Ducks Unlimited offers its local chapters. Each year, the list is comprised of the chapters in the United States that raise between $65,000 and $100,000 through fundraising activities in their communities.
