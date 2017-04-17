Judge orders Kansas official to produce plan taken to Trump
A federal judge ordered Kansas' top elections official to turn over a document with proposed changes to federal voting rights laws that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump in a scathing ruling Monday that questioned Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's candor and credibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC