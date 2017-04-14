It's your call, April 14, 2017

What gives the water company the right to close off a road, a main thoroughfare, make people go on side streets where we have had three accidents already? Somebody should tell the water company if they are going to work, they should make the road passable in the evening time so people won't get hit.

