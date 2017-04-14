It's your call, April 14, 2017
What gives the water company the right to close off a road, a main thoroughfare, make people go on side streets where we have had three accidents already? Somebody should tell the water company if they are going to work, they should make the road passable in the evening time so people won't get hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|7 hr
|spocko
|33
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Wed
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC