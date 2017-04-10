In tragic accident, Kansas mother runs over 6-year-old son, police say
A 6-year-old boy was killed when a vehicle driven by his mother ran over him, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Kay Lynn Lewis was driving home with her two children when, as she often did, she stopped the vehicle to let her children out to run home along a country road outside Beloit, the patrol said.
