House panel passes bill to allow stronger beer in grocery stores
Lawmakers advanced a bill that would allow stores like Dillons and QuikTrip to sell a stronger type of beer to customers starting in 2019. The plan that passed a committee in the Kansas House is a compromise forged by big box stores and some liquor stores in response to alcohol law changes in neighboring Colorado and Oklahoma.
