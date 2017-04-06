House advances bill overhauling beer ...

House advances bill overhauling beer sales in Kansas

15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Rep. Erin Davis, R- Olathe, spoke during debate Thursday in the House, on legislation giving convenience, grocery and drug stores entry into the strong-beer market in Kansas under a deal granting liquor stores authority to begin selling cigarettes and other nonalcohol merchandise. The House unleashed a rousing debate on legislation Thursday giving convenience, grocery and drug stores entry into the strong-beer market in Kansas under a deal granting liquor stores authority to begin selling cigarettes and other nonalcohol merchandise.

