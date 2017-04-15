Here's What President Trump Got Wrong About the Kansas Special Election
And while the district typically has twice as many registered Republicans as Democrats, the early vote split 44.5 percent Democratic and 43.5 percent Republican, one GOP pollster told CNN - a usual signpost of a heavily energized base. Questions surround why a Democrat was able to get 48 percent of the vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|35
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC