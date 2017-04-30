Heavy snow shutting down roads in western Kansas; S.E. Kansas dealing with floods
Multiple roads and highways have been closed in western Kansas due to heavy snowfall and blizzard-like conditions that have made them impassible, including Interstate 70, which has been closed to all traffic from Hays west to Colorado. Kansans are urged to change or delay their travel plans until road conditions improve, according to a news release from Katie Horner, of the Kansas Adjutant General's Department.
