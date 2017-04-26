Handful of lawyers linked to search for U.S. attorney for Kansas
Partisan tradition dictates the administration of President Donald Trump will select a solid Republican lawyer to be the next U.S. attorney for Kansas. Curiously, Attorney General Jeff Sessions allowed U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas Tom Beall to remain when he asked in March for resignations of more than 45 prosecutors who were holdovers from the administration of Barack Obama.
