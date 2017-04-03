Hacker breach puts more than 500,000 Kansans potentially at risk
A security breach reported by the Kansasworks job system could affect more than 500,000 users, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Commerce. Nicole Randall said Wednesday that as many as 580,000 Kansans could be affected by the breach, which was announced in March by a Topeka-based company called America's Job Link Alliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC