GOP Sen. Jake LaTurner sworn in as Kansas' state treasurer
A Republican senator from Pittsburg took over the reins as Kansas' state treasurer Wednesday, after Ron Estes formally joined Congress this week. Speaking after a swearing-in ceremony, Jacob LaTurner didn't say who he would like to see take up his seat in the Legislature, but said he would throw his support behind the person in the next election.
