Free Sternberg Museum presentation will cover life in Kansas, from sea bed to plains

Visitors to the Sternberg Museum of Natural History can learn how Kansas has transitioned from sea floor to rolling plains -- and what the geologic and ecological future might hold -- in a free presentation from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30. HAYS-- Visitors to the Sternberg Museum of Natural History can learn how Kansas has transitioned from sea floor to rolling plains -- and what the geologic and ecological future might hold -- in a free presentation from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30. "Kansas Ecosystems: Past, Present, and Future," presented by Fort Hays State University students, will explore different animals and fossils found in Kansas from the earliest life to the animals found today.

