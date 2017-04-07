Ex-convict gets life in prison for killing priest from Kansas in Phoenix
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he has reached out to former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney about possibly Wichita State accepted an invitation Friday to join the American Athletic Conference, ending a relationship with the Missouri Valley Confere PHOENIX - A homeless ex-convict was sentenced Friday to life in prison for fatally shooting a Catholic priest nearly three years ago at a Phoenix church and beating another clergyman with a metal rod. Gary Michael Moran, 57, received the sentence that was called for in a plea agreement in the death of the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC