Editorial: Unsafe bets on future revenue

In March, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that K-12 funding is unconstitutionally inadequate in our state. Since then, lawmakers have been trying to devise a school funding formula that will pass constitutional muster - a requirement that complicates the strenuous effort to produce a budget this session and address $1 billion in projected revenue shortfalls in fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.