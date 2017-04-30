Editorial: Audit reveals major problems at Kansas prison
With the release of a critical federal audit last Tuesday, the Leavenworth Detention Center's problems continue to multiply. The LDC is the same prison that's being investigated for videoing and recording phone calls between inmates and their lawyers, which federal public defenders describe as a breach of attorney-client privilege.
