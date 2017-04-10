Donald Trump records call for GOP hopeful Ron Estes in House race in Kansas
President Donald Trump has stepped into a special congressional race in Kansas by recording a call urging prospective voters to cast their ballots for Republican candidate Ron Estes. Pictured: Republican Ron Estes, the state's treasurer, right, and Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights attorney, will face off in a special election on Tuesday for the right to become a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC