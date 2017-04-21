Discovery Center hosts Harry Potter Family Night
Kerry Wynn, left, and her son, Walter Hageman, prepare to taste Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans on Friday at the Kansas Children's Discovery Center's Harry Potter Family Night event. Kids earned one point for their Hogwarts house for each jelly bean they tried.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC