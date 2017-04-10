Democrats tout narrow loss in Kansas special election as a victory
Republicans held onto a Kansas congressional seat in Tuesday's special election, though the margin was narrow for the overwhelmingly GOP district, giving Democrats hope heading into a more hotly contested race next week in Georgia. Progressive groups touted the loss as a win, saying the returns showed the strength of the "resistance" against President Trump and gives them momentum with other elections looming.
