Democrats 'Fired Up and Mobilizing' A...

Democrats 'Fired Up and Mobilizing' After Narrow Kansas Loss

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Kansas 4th District congressional candidate Ron Estes front left thanks Sen. Ted Cruz who came to Wichita to campaign for Estes the day before a special election at Yingling Aviation Monday The GOP candidate, State Treasurer Ron Estes , was better known than his Democratic opponent. Kansas' 4th District is not a microcosm of agitated America, nor is it the siren of Trump backlash coming in from the Midwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties Sat CodeTalker 35
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 12 Denny CranesPlace 3
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 4 Gabriel M Robles 27
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) Mar 30 yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion Mar 30 yuoyou 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Opinion Line Mar 28 davy 2
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC