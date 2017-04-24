County plans to improve pay

Dickinson County Commissioners adopted a new pay schedule for county employees with a unanimous vote during their April 20 meeting. The revised pay schedule was originally proposed by Commissioner Craig Chamberlin in 2016; the adopted pay schedule is set to be applied in July.

