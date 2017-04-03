Cigarette tax hike, food sales tax cut fail to pass muster in Kansas House
Members of the Kansas House rejected Monday amendments to bills that would more than double the state's sales tax on cigarettes and eliminate a handful of sales tax exemptions to find $56 million to pay for a 1 cent reduction in the state's tax on food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|13 hr
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC