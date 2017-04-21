Burlington man pleads guilty to using PlayStation to send requests for child porn

A 30-year-old Burlington man pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges tied to his use of a PlayStation video game console to obtain child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Michael L. Stratton pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child porn, admitting to using a PlayStation 3 to chat about and trade child porn, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Tom Beall said in a news release.

