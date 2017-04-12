Bond at issue for Kansas doctor accused in drug scheme
Federal prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of a Kansas doctor accused of over-prescribing pain medication, insisting he illegally continued to write prescriptions with a suspended state medical license. Steven Henson's attorney counters that the Wichita doctor's use of his Oklahoma medical license to write prescriptions to his wife and a longstanding patient for non-controlled substances was appropriate.
