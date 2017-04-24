Billy Sims Franchisee Doubling Kansas Restaurants in 2017
Multi-unit Billy Sims BBQ franchisee David Dunn is doubling the size of his franchise in Kansas this year. Dunn currently operates five locations in the state and will add five more by the end of the year.
