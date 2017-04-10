Baseball loses series to Kansas
The Pokes had a tough weekend in Lawrence, going 1-2 and dropping the series to the Jayhawks. The Cowboys' record now stands at 20-15 and 4-8 in the Big 12. Omaha is getting further and further away for the Cowboys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cowboys Ride For Free.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Sat
|CodeTalker
|35
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC