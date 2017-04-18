B. Cole Presley, a 17 year law enforcement veteran and the current three-term Sheriff of Graham County, was installed as the head of the Kansas Freemasons at a recent ceremony in Topeka. B. Cole Presley, a 17 year law enforcement veteran and the current three-term Sheriff of Graham County, was installed as the head of the Kansas Freemasons at a recent ceremony in Topeka.

