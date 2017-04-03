A Democrat Tries to Pull Off a Kansas Miracle
With Republican Representative Mike Pompeo gone to the CIA, Democrat James Thompson is hoping for the upset of all upsets in Tuesday's special election in Wichita. James Thompson hugs his wife, Lisa, in Wichita on February 11, 2017, after Thompson's selection to represent the Democratic Party in the special election on April 11. t's just after three in the afternoon on the Tuesday before Election Day, and James Thompson is in a gray Dodge truck driving away from the studios of yet another radio station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Prospect.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 4
|Gabriel M Robles
|27
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC