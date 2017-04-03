A Democrat Tries to Pull Off a Kansas Miracle

With Republican Representative Mike Pompeo gone to the CIA, Democrat James Thompson is hoping for the upset of all upsets in Tuesday's special election in Wichita. James Thompson hugs his wife, Lisa, in Wichita on February 11, 2017, after Thompson's selection to represent the Democratic Party in the special election on April 11. t's just after three in the afternoon on the Tuesday before Election Day, and James Thompson is in a gray Dodge truck driving away from the studios of yet another radio station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Prospect.