Woman accused of embezzling $5M from Kansas credit union

16 hrs ago

A southeast Kansas woman is accused in an 81-count federal indictment of embezzling more than $5 million from a now-defunct credit union. The indictment returned Tuesday against 64-year-old Nita Rae Nirschl of Parsons includes 22 embezzlement counts and 37 counts of money laundering.

