Visit the ISS in virtual reality with an Oculus Rift

Oculus says, the Mission:ISS VR experience is based on NASA Space Station models and the VR Laboratory at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. With the aid of Oculus Touch controllers , players can reach out and interact with the virtual world around them, performing simplified versions of what astronauts do when they dock cargo capsules, or go on spacewalks with their insane drills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.