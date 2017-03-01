US judge defers ruling in Kansas voting citizenship case

A judge on Friday began weighing the fate of two federal lawsuits in Kansas challenging the constitutionality of a state law that requires prospective voters to prove their U.S. citizenship. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson deferred a ruling after presiding over a three-hour hearing in which Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach - a conservative Republican who has championed the proof-of-citizenship requirement - defended it against claims that it disenfranchises tens of thousands of wouldbe Kansas voters.

