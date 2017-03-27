University Press of Kansas hosting annual touring book show
The University Press of Kansas will once again display the AAUP Book, Jacket and Journal Show, set for March 27-April 7. The public is invited to view this free, hands-on exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at UPK, 2502 Westbrooke Circle. Now in its 51st year, the show is a traveling exhibition of 37 books and 40 jackets/covers recognized for excellence in design and manufacture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC