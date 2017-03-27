University Press of Kansas hosting an...

University Press of Kansas hosting annual touring book show

The University Press of Kansas will once again display the AAUP Book, Jacket and Journal Show, set for March 27-April 7. The public is invited to view this free, hands-on exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at UPK, 2502 Westbrooke Circle. Now in its 51st year, the show is a traveling exhibition of 37 books and 40 jackets/covers recognized for excellence in design and manufacture.

