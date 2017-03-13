University of Kansas Honor Rolls
Area students were among the more than 5,400 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas to earn honor roll distinction for the spring 2016 semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC