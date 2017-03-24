Undocumented immigrant entitled to worker's compensation, Kansas Supreme Court finds
Kansas Supreme Court Justice Lee Johnson asks questions during oral arguments in this March 16, 2017, file photo. A school custodian in Olathe must be paid worker's compensation benefits despite being in the country illegally, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday.
