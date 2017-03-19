U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos expected to be invited to Kansas

Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson will be meeting with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos this week as a member of the Council of Chief State School Officers and will meet with her one-on-one. While he concedes "the possibility of her coming is remote," the chairman of the Kansas State Board of Education wants to invite U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.