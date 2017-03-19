U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos expected to be invited to Kansas
Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson will be meeting with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos this week as a member of the Council of Chief State School Officers and will meet with her one-on-one. While he concedes "the possibility of her coming is remote," the chairman of the Kansas State Board of Education wants to invite U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC