Twenty percent Kansas nursing homes on violation 'red-flag' list

Kansas Advocates for Better Care lists The Legacy on 10th Avenue as a "red flag" nursing home with 10 violations or more for three consecutive inspections. On the the most recent inspection The Legacy was cited for 28, the highest in Topeka.

