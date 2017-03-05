Twenty percent Kansas nursing homes on violation 'red-flag' list
Kansas Advocates for Better Care lists The Legacy on 10th Avenue as a "red flag" nursing home with 10 violations or more for three consecutive inspections. On the the most recent inspection The Legacy was cited for 28, the highest in Topeka.
