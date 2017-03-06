TVa s Lou Grant urges Kansas lawmakers to reject dog-racing bill
Ed Asner, TV's Lou Grant, is urging the Kansas Legislature to turn aside a bill that could allow slot-machine gambling at Wichita Greyhound Park as a way to try to revive dog racing in the state. House Bill 2173 would allow a revote on whether to allow gaming machines at Greyhound Park, which has been closed since 2007.
