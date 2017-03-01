Trump breaks Kansas silence

New Delhi, March 1: US President Donald Trump has condemned last week's Kansas shooting in which an Indian was killed and another injured, breaking nearly a week's silence that worried India and angered sections of its diaspora in America. Trump's brief reference to the shooting near the start of his first address to a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday night came hours after the Federal Bureau of Investigation declared that it was probing the Kansas attack as a "hate crime".

